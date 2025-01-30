Locals rally to save Shiva temple in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur

AHMEDABAD: Following the 2022 floods that destroyed the Nakuleshwar Mahadev Temple in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur, locals are rallying to protect another temple from a similar fate. Concerned about the Arjunanath Mahadev Temple’s safety, residents have launched protests, urging immediate government intervention.

On January 27, a group of residents submitted a formal request to authorities, seeking measures to stabilise the temple, which stands precariously on the banks of the Uchch River.

They pointed out that the devastating floods had already washed away Nakuleshwar Mahadev Temple and feared that Arjunanath Mahadev Temple could be next.

As part of their protest, the community organised a dhun programme (continuous religious chanting) and called for a complete market shutdown in Sankheda on January 31 to highlight their concerns.

Local sources stated Arjunanath Mahadev Temple that once stood alongside Nakuleshwar Mahadev is now the only surviving temple in the area. Given its vulnerable location, residents are urging the government to reinforce its foundation and take proactive steps to prevent erosion.

Community members and religious leaders have pledged to continue demonstrations until concrete measures are taken. They emphasised the temple’s deep-rooted historical and cultural importance, underscoring the need for its preservation.

Arjunanath Mahadev Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a sacred site that draws devotees and tourists alike. With its ancient architectural beauty and religious significance, the temple is a landmark in the region.

Chhota Udepur, home to a significant tribal population, is known for its vibrant culture, featuring Pithora paintings, the Gher dance, and the Kavant Fair.

Nestled in the Satpura range, it also boasts natural attractions like dense forests, rivers, and the Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary.

Politically, the region has been a Congress stronghold, though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently expanded its influence. Key political issues in the area include land rights, forest conservation, education, and employment opportunities for tribal communities.

The fate of the temple now depends on government response and continued advocacy from the local population.