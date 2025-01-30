‘Long incarceration’: Six get bail in CPI leader Pansare murder case

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to six accused in the case of murder of CPI leader and rationalist Govind Pansare in 2015, on the ground of long incarceration.

A single bench of Justice AS Kilor allowed the bail pleas of the six accused -- Sachin Andure, Ganesh Miskin, Amit Degvekar, Amit Baddi, Bharat Kurane and Vasudev Suryavanshi. They were arrested between 2018 and 2019, and have been in jail since then.

“I am allowing the bail pleas of the six accused on account of long incarceration,” Justice Kilor said. He concluded the hearing on the bail pleas on December 12, 2024.

Justice Kilor said he would hear separately the bail plea filed by another accused — Virendrasinh Tawade.

Advocate Siddh Vidya, who represented the accused, said, “The court granted bail to all my clients on the ground of long incarceration. The court has also noted the fact that as on date at least 250 witnesses are yet to be examined, which would mean that the trial would not be concluded in near future.”