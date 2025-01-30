Maiyan Samman Yojana fraud: 95 applications linked to single bank account in West Bengal

RANCHI: In yet another revelation of fraud in Maiyan Samman Yojana linked to West Bengal, as many as 95 applications were made seeking benefits of the scheme giving a single bank account number for all of them.
During the investigation, it was found that the bank account of Yusuf, a resident of Patagoda, Barakhanti in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, was used 95 times. This fraud came to light when the Social Security Department, on the instructions of the Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav, conducted the physical verification of the beneficiaries.
The applications giving bank accounts in West Bengal resident was made in different names and from different blocks. Out of a total of 95 applications, 67 were made from Chas Block while 28 were from Gomia Block of Bokaro district. Not only that, titles of tribal communities like Kisku, Hansda and Murmu were used after the names of the fake applicants to make it look natural and sensitive.
The ration cards given with the application were also found fake. These applications were also approved by the BDO/CO level officers. After the matter came to light, payment of to these beneficiaries has been stopped and an order to file an FIR has been issued in this regard.
“There are more than 11000 applications made on the fake ration cards in Bokaro which is still under investigation. After the investigations are over I have ordered to file an FIR against the bank account holder and the CSC operator as well, who made the made application in fake names like Murmu, Hansda, Kisku and Mandal,” said the Bokar DC.
Many such cases have been found where the accounts were opened in West Bengal, entry was made in Palamu and the money is coming to Bokaro, she added. According to the DC, there several cases are being investigated where one bank account is linked to 95 applicants, in some cases it is linked to 68 applicants and in some, it is linked to 78 applicants.
During the investigation, it was also found that all the applications were filled up from the ID number 542316220013 of CSC VLE Sumit Kumar, located at Medininagar in Palamu. Bank account number 100253387047 of IndusInd Bank was used for the fraud with an address of Patagoda, Barakhanti in North Dinajpur of West Bengal.
More than 60 applications were filed on November 21, 2024. Most of the applications were filled on the same day. Meanwhile, it has been found that 11,200 duplicate applications have been made from Bokaro district alone. Physical verification of these applications is being done again through Anganwadi workers following which, the fake applicants will be identified and action will be taken against those found guilty.
Notably, there are a total of 3.61 lakh beneficiaries in Bokaro, out of those, money has been sent to about 3.50 lakh accounts while 10,200 applicants were found to be ineligible therefore money was not sent to their accounts. Among them, there are many women whose applications have been submitted twice and a mismatch was found in the names of some women in their Aadhaar and bank account. All such cases are being investigated.
Similar irregularities were also received from Kasmar Block in Bokaro, where two computer operators were found to be taking benefits of ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ in their bank accounts, following which an FIR was lodged against one of them. In Garhwa also, which IDs of three CSC operators were cancelled after they linked the bank accounts of their friends and relatives with application of others and the financial aid transferred to their bank accounts.