Manipur rights bodies urge armed groups to stop recruiting child soldiers

GUWAHATI: Rights bodies in Manipur have appealed to armed groups and communities to refrain from recruiting child soldiers in the ongoing conflict, following reports of minors being used as frontline fighters.
“There are media and social media reports that certain communities are engaging in the recruitment of children to be their frontline fighters, which is a total violation of UNCRC (United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child) norms that prohibit the recruitment or use of child soldiers in conflicts,” said Keisham Pradipkumar, chairperson of the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR).
At a joint press conference on Wednesday, MCPCR, the Manipur Human Rights Commission, and the Manipur State Commission for Women made a fervent appeal to the outfits to release any children being used in combat.
“The commissions appeal to the outfits concerned not to recruit any minor as a child soldier. We urge government agencies, including the police, to be alert in dealing with such cases,” Pradipkumar said.
The rights bodies also urged the state’s BJP-led government to open two residential schools in every district to support children displaced by ethnic violence.
“There is a large number of internally displaced children. Once they are accommodated in residential schools, the question of their transportation to school will not arise,” Pradipkumar said.
Expressing deep concern over the rising number of suicides among displaced people, the commissions highlighted the struggles faced by women in particular.
“There have been a lot of suicide cases, including women. Women are facing the brunt of the conflict the most. Some became the lone breadwinners of their families after losing their husbands. The government should introduce skills training facilities for displaced women so they can earn a livelihood,” Pradipkumar added.
The ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which erupted on 3 May 2023, has claimed over 250 lives and displaced around 60,000 people. A large majority remain in relief camps.
While there have been no major incidents of violence in recent weeks, ethnic tensions persist. The state remains divided, with Kukis unable to enter the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley, while Meiteis are unable to travel outside the state as key roads pass through Kuki villages.