MNS chief Raj Thackeray backs the Opposition's EVM manipulation claim in state polls

He said, in state polls, this time BJP got 132 seats against 105 in previous state polls, while in 2014 state polls, the BJP has won 122 seats. “Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar led NCP won only one seat in Lok Sabha elections, but in state polls, surprisingly it won 41 seats. People were giving five to ten seats to NCP, but the result shocked everyone. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar led NCP SP that won eight Lok Sabha seats, but in state polls, it won only 10 seats" he added.

"The Congress party had got the highest number of 13 MPs elected to the Lok Sabha but surprisingly in state polls, it got only 15 seats. What happened, how it happened, is the subject of research. Don't go on about this vote, people have voted for you, it just didn't reach you, the votes cast disappeared somewhere,” Raj Thackeray said adding if you want to contest elections like this, it would be better not to contest them.

“After the state polls election results were out, everything was being interpreted, understanding was starting. Many people met me after the election results were out, on the day of the result, I saw for the first time in Maharashtra that there was silence in Maharashtra"he explained.

"Instead of the kind of celebration that should have been there, the kind of processions and celebrations that were needed, there was only silence throughout the state. How did this happen? The person who is associated with the RSS met me. I saw in their minds too that they did not understand this magnanimity of mandate. He spoke a very nice sentence in front of me, why is there so much silence, brother? Someone must have won, someone must have won, from whom there will be joy. But what kind of a sign is this silence that has spread in Maharashtra? Some things cannot be trusted,” Raj Thackeray has further said.