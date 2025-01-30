Naga organisations seek rollback on decision to create seven districts in Manipur, holds talk with officials

GUWAHATI: Leaders of Manipur’s prominent Naga organisations met central and state government officials on Thursday and discussed the demand for the revocation of a government decision that led to the creation of seven districts in 2016.

The meeting was held at Senapati in Manipur. The United Naga Council (UNC) led the 12-member Naga delegation.

AK Mishra, advisor (Northeast), Ministry of Home Affairs, and Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh were among the eight government representatives.

“The discussions/deliberations focused on the creation of seven new districts by the Government of Manipur vide Notification No 16/20/2016-R dated 8 December 2016 and UNC’s demand for rollback of the creation of the new districts,” the statement issued later said.

“After threadbare discussions, it was mutually agreed that a proposal will be presented by the representatives of the State Government in the next Tripartite meeting, which will be held in the month of April 2025,” the statement added.