Naga organisations seek rollback on decision to create seven districts in Manipur, holds talk with officials

GUWAHATI: Leaders of Manipur’s prominent Naga organisations met central and state government officials on Thursday and discussed the demand for the revocation of a government decision that led to the creation of seven districts in 2016.
The meeting was held at Senapati in Manipur. The United Naga Council (UNC) led the 12-member Naga delegation.
AK Mishra, advisor (Northeast), Ministry of Home Affairs, and Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh were among the eight government representatives.
“The discussions/deliberations focused on the creation of seven new districts by the Government of Manipur vide Notification No 16/20/2016-R dated 8 December 2016 and UNC’s demand for rollback of the creation of the new districts,” the statement issued later said.
“After threadbare discussions, it was mutually agreed that a proposal will be presented by the representatives of the State Government in the next Tripartite meeting, which will be held in the month of April 2025,” the statement added.
The seven districts – Jiribam, Kamjong, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Noney, Pherzawl, and Kangpokpi – were created by the then Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government.
The Nagas had opposed the decision outright. They expressed their rejection by holding demonstrations at the headquarters of the Naga-majority districts and enforcing an economic blockade on two national highways. The blockade continued for 139 days.
The previous tripartite talks among the Centre, Manipur government, and UNC, which is Manipur’s apex Naga organisation, were held based on the recognition that “there was non-adherence to four memorandums of understanding” signed by the Manipur government with Naga organisations and the reported assurance by the Centre on the matter.
In a memorandum submitted to the Centre earlier, UNC stated that the Nagas would not accept any disintegration of “Naga land” or any act that will adversely affect the interest of the Nagas.