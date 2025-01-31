Arvind Kejriwal reaches EC office over 'Haryana poisoning Yamuna row', says poll body shooting messenger

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal reached the Election Commission's office here on Friday to furnish his reply to the poll body over its notice to him on his "poison mixed" in Yamuna water remark.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Before visiting the Election Commission's office, Kejriwal told reporters that the language of second notice hints that the poll body has already decided their action.

He alleged that the poll body is "shooting the messenger" by targeting the AAP for raising its voice.

Kejriwal said that it was a political conspiracy to force half of Delhi to thirst because of "poisonous" water having high ammonia to defame the AAP during the Delhi Assembly elections.

"I want to congratulate the people of Delhi that our struggle has been successful and the ammonia level in Yamuna which was 7 ppm since January 26-27 has now come down to 2.1 ppm now," the AAP chief said.