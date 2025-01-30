EC not satisfied with Kejriwal's reply on 'Haryana poisoning Yamuna' charge, insists on proof of poisoning

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the response given by AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal to its notice over his claim the Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna.

In a letter to Kejriwal, the ECI said Kejriwal's reply was "entirely silent" on his public and widely circulated statement made during the campaign about the poisoning of the Yamuna River by the Haryana government, allegedly with the intention of causing genocide in Delhi.

The ECI has sought further clarification on several specific points, requesting a response by 11 am on January 31, 2025, failing which appropriate action will be initiated.