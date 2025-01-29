Haryana CM Saini takes sip of Yamuna water to counter Kejriwal's 'Poisonous' claims

NEW DELHI: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla village on Wednesday, where he took a sip of water to counter accusations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had alleged that the Haryana government had "poisoned" the water supplied to Delhi, with the intention of causing harm to its residents. Saini termed Kejriwal's statement as "unfortunate" and accused him of making the remarks to "create fear in the minds of people" for political gain.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits."

Saini further stressed, "Today, I have come here to the banks of River Yamuna and took a sip of water from Yamuna. He said that the BJP Goverment of Haryana has poisoned the Yamuna River. He spoke about mass genocide," reports ANI.

"The water resource authority took samples from here and no poison was found in the water," he added, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal has "lied all his life."