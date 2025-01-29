Delhi, Haryana war over water gets political colours ahead of elections

NEW DELHI: The battle for water between Delhi and Haryana has resurfaced amid the fervent campaign for the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led Haryana government of contaminating the river, labelling it as an attack on Delhi’s drinking water.
Incumbent Chief Minister Atishi went further, accusing Haryana of “water terrorism.”
In a letter to the EC, she cited a Delhi Jal Board report, which flagged dangerous ammonia levels in Yamuna water from Haryana, rising to seven parts per million – 700% above treatable limits – due to untreated sewage and industrial waste.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed these allegations, demanding an apology from Kejriwal and threatening a defamation suit. Saini countered that Haryana reveres the Yamuna as a sacred river, asserting that the accusations tarnished its honour.
This clash is the latest episode in a decades-long feud between the two states over the Yamuna, which has been fought in courts and political arenas since 1995, shortly after Delhi got its Legislative Assembly.
Legal battles began in 1995 when the Supreme Court, responding to Delhi’s plea for a steady water supply, ordered Haryana to ensure adequate flow. This decision was based on a 1994 memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh on Yamuna water allocation.
However, tensions escalated quickly, with contempt petitions filed against Haryana for alleged violations of the top court order. In 1996, the court ruled that Delhi’s water supply must remain uninterrupted, irrespective of the MoU.
Despite the directives, disputes persisted. In 2018, the DJB alleged Haryana was supplying only a third of Delhi’s rightful share, prompting the apex court to urge dialogue between the states. Later that year, Haryana offered to release additional water if Delhi withdrew pending legal cases, but the issue remained unresolved.
Conflict erupted again in 2021, with DJB accusing Haryana of ignoring the 1996 Supreme Court ruling by allowing water levels in Delhi’s reservoirs to drop. Haryana, in turn, blamed Delhi’s internal mismanagement. That same year, AAP leaders accused Haryana and neighbouring states of polluting the river, depriving Delhi of clean water.
In 2023, the rivalry took a different turn when a severe flood hit Delhi. AAP accused Haryana of deliberately releasing water from the Hathnikund Barrage to inundate the capital. This barrage, central to the 1994 MoU, regulates Yamuna water allocation among states.