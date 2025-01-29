Delhi, Haryana war over water gets political colours ahead of elections

NEW DELHI: The battle for water between Delhi and Haryana has resurfaced amid the fervent campaign for the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led Haryana government of contaminating the river, labelling it as an attack on Delhi’s drinking water.

Incumbent Chief Minister Atishi went further, accusing Haryana of “water terrorism.”

In a letter to the EC, she cited a Delhi Jal Board report, which flagged dangerous ammonia levels in Yamuna water from Haryana, rising to seven parts per million – 700% above treatable limits – due to untreated sewage and industrial waste.