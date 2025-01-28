EC gives Kejriwal time until 8 pm on Wednesday to provide evidence for 'poisoning' Yamuna water claim

NEW DELHI: A heated political battle erupted Tuesday over Arvind Kejriwal's claim of the Haryana government "poisoning" the Yamuna water, with the BJP saying he cannot be forgiven for his "dangerous statement", while the AAP chief asserted he won't let the people of Delhi die due to the dirty, poisonous water.

The AAP and the BJP also moved the Election Commission, with the saffron party seeking to bar Kejriwal from campaigning.

The poll panel sought factual evidence from the AAP chief to substantiate his claims.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Atishi, saying her party chief's remarks are highly objectionable and amount to endangering national security.

Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann met the Election Commission officials, alleging the BJP-led Haryana government is deliberately releasing alarming levels of ammonia into the Yamuna river, endangering Delhi's water supply.