Haryana BJP MPs retaliate against Kejriwal's water poisoning claim

CHANDIGARH: Haryana BJP Members of Parliament on Tuesday accused AAP of spreading anarchy after realising it would not form the next government in Delhi.
The BJP MPs demanded the arrest of AAP supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his claim that Haryana was releasing 'poison' into Yamuna river that supplies water to Delhi. They also challenged the AAP government to test the quality of water released from the state before it is supplied to households in Delhi.
The Haryana BJP MPs said it was a clear case of 'criminal conspiracy' by Kejriwal who was trying to create panic among the residents of Delhi.
BJP MP from Rajya Sabha, Kiran Choudhary said that Yamuna water gets contaminated after entering Delhi and slammed the AAP chief for making false allegations.
"I want to ask Kejriwal that he had promised to clean the Yamuna. There are 37 treatment plants in Delhi, but only 17 are working. So who is responsible for this? If all the treatment plants were working, the people of Delhi would not have to face this situation," she said.
She added, "I am shocked that Kejriwal has said we are doing water terrorism. It is unfortunate that a chief minister is making such statements. Anyone can go and check the quality of the water coming from Haryana, but after Wazirabad, garbage and pollutants are mixed into the water by them. We even see white frothing on the Yamuna water."
Calling it a criminal conspiracy and demanding Kejriwal should be arrested, BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra said, "Kejriwal has made a serious accusation and compared Haryana’s water supply to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, claiming that the Haryana government is attempting to carry out a massacre of the people of the national capital."
"This is an attack on the federal system of the country. He is trying to create panic among people as political gains. If the water sent from Haryana is free from toxins up to the permissible limits, then Kejriwal should be arrested for leveling fake allegations and for hatching a conspiracy," he said.
BJP MP Dharambir Singh said, "For some time now, Kejriwal has been making statements that are hurting the people of Haryana. They are accusing us of poisoning the water released from our state. We provide more than 10,000 cusecs of water to Delhi, even though we also face water scarcity. But we still send water to Delhi because it is the national capital."
Another parliamentarian of the saffron party from Haryana and former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma accused Kejriwal of spreading lies ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections.
"Whenever elections approach, Kejriwal starts spreading lies. He has realised that his government won't be formed, so he has started making allegations. He has stooped so low that he is now indulging in 'nautanki' (drama)," she said.
"Ten years ago, the AAP promised to clean the Yamuna but even today they are saying the same thing. What have they done for the public? They just blame the BJP," she added.