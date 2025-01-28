Haryana BJP MPs retaliate against Kejriwal's water poisoning claim

CHANDIGARH: Haryana BJP Members of Parliament on Tuesday accused AAP of spreading anarchy after realising it would not form the next government in Delhi.

The BJP MPs demanded the arrest of AAP supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his claim that Haryana was releasing 'poison' into Yamuna river that supplies water to Delhi. They also challenged the AAP government to test the quality of water released from the state before it is supplied to households in Delhi.

The Haryana BJP MPs said it was a clear case of 'criminal conspiracy' by Kejriwal who was trying to create panic among the residents of Delhi.