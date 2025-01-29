'Genocide remarks can endanger national security': Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena writes to CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday, alleging that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that “poison” is being mixed into Yamuna water and there was an “attempt of genocide” in the capital are highly objectionable, and amount to endangering national security.
Citing media reports, Saxena said the former Delhi chief minister’s allegations against the BJP-led Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna river and attempting a “genocide” in Delhi are “highly objectionable, unfortunate and undesirable”.
“Making false, misleading, non-factual accusations of poisoning and genocide over a sensitive issue like drinking water and attempting to incite the public against another state government is not only a threat to the states involved but also to national peace and security,” he said in the letter to the chief minister.
The L-G also pointed out that instead of condemning Kejriwal’s statements, Atishi strengthened the “confusion and fear” among people by writing a letter to the Election Commission (EC) over the matter.
Saxena said he expects the Chief Minister to rise above “narrow interests” and refrain from making “misleading, dangerous, and baseless statements, and advise the AAP convenor to do the same for sake of public welfare.”
Delhi’s water crisis took a sharp political turn on Monday, with thw AAP supremo accusing Haryana government of “biological warfare”. “Poison is being mixed into the Yamuna to make its water untreatable. If people in Delhi consume this water, many will die,” he wrote.