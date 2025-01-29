'Genocide remarks can endanger national security': Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena writes to CM Atishi

“Making false, misleading, non-factual accusations of poisoning and genocide over a sensitive issue like drinking water and attempting to incite the public against another state government is not only a threat to the states involved but also to national peace and security,” he said in the letter to the chief minister.

The L-G also pointed out that instead of condemning Kejriwal’s statements, Atishi strengthened the “confusion and fear” among people by writing a letter to the Election Commission (EC) over the matter.

Saxena said he expects the Chief Minister to rise above “narrow interests” and refrain from making “misleading, dangerous, and baseless statements, and advise the AAP convenor to do the same for sake of public welfare.”

Delhi’s water crisis took a sharp political turn on Monday, with thw AAP supremo accusing Haryana government of “biological warfare”. “Poison is being mixed into the Yamuna to make its water untreatable. If people in Delhi consume this water, many will die,” he wrote.