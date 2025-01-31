Congress MP from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore arrested on rape charge

LUCKNOW: A chase of nearly two weeks ended when police arrested Congress MP Rakesh Rathore on rape charge in his constituency Sitapur while he was addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Rathore is accused of raping a 45-year-old woman by promising to marry her and build her political career for the past four years. On January 17, an FIR was lodged against the MP at Sitapur’s City Kotwali police station.

Sitapur SP Chakresh Mishra said Rathore had been absconding since the registration of the case. “The MP was arrested from his house while he was addressing a press conference to clarify his stand over the allegations against him in the FIR. Rakesh Rathore has been taken to the city Kotwali police station for legal proceedings,” he said, adding that the MP would be soon produced before the competent court.