Elephant herd tramples farmer to death in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A farmer was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The incident took place at Baheri village under Sadar Block of the district at around 1 am on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Chhotu Mahato, 57, son of Somar Mahato. According to Mukhiya of Baheri Panchayat, Pawan Kumar Yadav the deceased had a temporary house outside the village near his fields and was earning his livelihood by season-based farming. Very often he used to stay in the house near his fields as and when required.

On Thursday night, he was with his wife in his house built in the field. “All of a sudden at around 12:00 in the night, a herd of elephants entered Chhotu Mahto's fields and also destroyed the house built by him. Out of panic, he started running away from there. Meanwhile, an elephant lifted him with his trunk and knocked him out. Later they also trampled him to death,” said the Mukhiya.

His wife somehow managed to save her life by hiding herself behind the walls, but Chhotu Mahto died on the spot, he added.