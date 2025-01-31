Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb plays out in Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: In Prayagraj, the Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb is more than a mere is not just hackneyed concept, it is a deeply rooted concept that is reflected in various ways, especially during life-threatening events like the Mauni Amavasya stampede at the ongoing Mahakumbh.
In the aftermath of the January 29 tragic stampede which claimed 30 lives leaving scores injured, the minority community came forward helping the harried lot of devotees wandering tired and hungry cluelessly on the choc-o-bloc roads of the Sangam city.
Muslims not only opened mosques, shrines, and Imambadas for Mahakumbh devotees, but also made arrangements for rest, food, and water for thousands of stranded pilgrims at Khuldabad Subzimandi mosque, Bada Tazia Imambada, Himmatganj Dargah, and Chowk Masjid. These places were made accessible to Hindu devotees returning from the Mahakumbh.
Moreover, Hafiz Rajjab mosque in Nakhas Kohna locality and Jama Masjid in Chowk set an example of compassion and amity by providing shelter to over 400 Hindu devotees.
Similarly, residents of Muslim localities, including Roshanbagh, Khullabad, Rani Mandi, and Shahganj, opened their homes to devotees. They offered shelter to exhausted pilgrims, served refreshments and food, and organized Bhandaras late into the night.
Just a few metres away from Hafiz Rajjab mosque in Nakhas Kohna, a Muslim family also came to the rescue of 40 devotees from Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar by playing host to them in their six-bedroom house.
“On the chilling night of Mauni Amavasya, we felt that devotees in large numbers were in trouble. So we decided to open mosques and shrines so that those wandering in search of shelter can rest for a while. Many of us provide shelter to the devotees in our houses. We made arrangements for food and water and also organised Bhandaras. They all were guests in Prayagraj. So we tried out best to take their good care,” says Irshad of Nakhas Kohna locality.
Masood Ahmad, a teacher by profession in the Chowk area, says Prayagraj has such a huge congregation. “That night when it came to helping the needy, we worked jointly. Hindu brothers were performing their religious duties and we were there for them due to humanity.”
“Our main aim was to minimise the trouble for those who had come to Prayagraj from far and wide. We tried to help the elderly reaching station. We only wanted those who have come here should go back with an emotion of humanity,” adds Masood.
Mahmood of Khullabad says that initially, the saints and seers had announced that Muslims would not be allowed in the mela. “Look at the miracle of the nature. Mela itself reached the Muslim localities in the form of devotees.”
Moinuddin of Chowk locality says that the only aim was not to let anyone coming to Prayagraj spend the winter night under the sky in open. “This sense of compassion led us to throw open out doors for the pilgrims. It is an example of amity and social harmony,” he feels.
Mohammad Azam of Civil Lines says that people were in trouble due to intense cold on that (Mauni Amavasya) night. “We made arrangements for quilts and blankets for them to the best of our capacity besides arranging food and water to ensure that they feel a little better,” says Azam.