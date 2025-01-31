Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb plays out in Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: In Prayagraj, the Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb is more than a mere is not just hackneyed concept, it is a deeply rooted concept that is reflected in various ways, especially during life-threatening events like the Mauni Amavasya stampede at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

In the aftermath of the January 29 tragic stampede which claimed 30 lives leaving scores injured, the minority community came forward helping the harried lot of devotees wandering tired and hungry cluelessly on the choc-o-bloc roads of the Sangam city.

Muslims not only opened mosques, shrines, and Imambadas for Mahakumbh devotees, but also made arrangements for rest, food, and water for thousands of stranded pilgrims at Khuldabad Subzimandi mosque, Bada Tazia Imambada, Himmatganj Dargah, and Chowk Masjid. These places were made accessible to Hindu devotees returning from the Mahakumbh.

Moreover, Hafiz Rajjab mosque in Nakhas Kohna locality and Jama Masjid in Chowk set an example of compassion and amity by providing shelter to over 400 Hindu devotees.