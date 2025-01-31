Gujarat tribal woman stripped, tied to motorcycle, and paraded through village; 12 arrested

AHMEDABAD: Police have arrested 12 people in Gujarat's Dahod district after a woman was stripped, tied to a motorcycle, and paraded through Dhalsimal Village on January 28, 2024. The accused included four women and four minors.

According to Dahod Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Jhala, the incident occurred when 15-20 people, including women and children, kidnapped the victim.

The perpetrators recorded the assault and shared it on social media, which alerted local authorities. Police acted swiftly upon discovering the video, rescuing the woman from illegal confinement by her in-laws.

Of the arrested, the adult women are in judicial custody, while the minors have appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board. The four male suspects remain in police custody for questioning. Three suspects - one man, one woman, and one minor - are still at large.

Local sources report that the victim's husband is currently imprisoned for murder. She had been living with her in-laws but left due to family disputes. She reportedly developed a relationship with a man from her husband's village and had been living with him for three months before her brother-in-law discovered the relationship.

While having multiple wives is accepted in some tribal communities in Gujarat, relationships within the same caste, tribe, or Gotra are strictly forbidden. Similar incidents have occurred before, including a case in May 2022 in Margala village, where another woman faced similar brutality for an alleged relationship.

The police investigation is ongoing as they continue to search for the remaining suspects.