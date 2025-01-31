Gujarat's proposed circle rate hike sparks widespread opposition

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government's proposal to revise circle rates (Jantri) has triggered widespread opposition from various stakeholders, with the majority advocating for rate reductions rather than increases.

This development comes just a year after the controversial rate hike in 2023, which faced significant resistance and required implementation delays.

Learning from past experiences, the government has adopted a more consultative approach this time, inviting public feedback before proceeding with any changes. However, this initiative has revealed deep divisions among different interest groups.

Of the approximately 10,000 responses received, an overwhelming 85 per cent favour reducing current rates, while only 15 per cent support an increase.

The farming community is divided on the issue. Farmers like Shankar Thakor from Gandhinagar district, whose lands fall under the proposed 'Bharat Mala' project, strongly support the rate increase. Their motivation stems from the potential for higher compensation in case of land acquisition.