ITBP soldier sentenced to 10 years for raping female boxer in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A fast-track court in Uttarakhand has sentenced an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldier to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a female boxer stationed at the ITBP Academy in Mussoorie.

The victim, a distinguished international-level athlete, identified her assailant as Constable Mohan Singh Danu, a fellow member of the boxing team and a native of Khuti in the Dharchula district of Pithoragarh.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on December 5, 2021, when the victim, using an outpass, visited Mohan Singh’s room outside the academy. She had gone there to seek help regarding harassment she had been facing from another member of his team.

However, when she attempted to leave around 3 PM, Mohan Singh forcibly pulled her back into the room and sexually assaulted her. The victim recounted the ordeal, stating that she struggled to break free and sustained injuries, even bleeding from her mouth. She managed to escape only around 5 PM and returned to the academy, deeply shaken by the assault.

Due to mental distress, the victim reported the incident to academy officials two days later. Following her complaint, a case was registered at the Mussoorie police station on December 9, 2021, leading to the arrest of the accused.

After reviewing the evidence and testimonies presented, Fast Track Special Court Judge Pankaj Tomar found Mohan Singh guilty and sentenced him to ten years of rigorous imprisonment. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, of which Rs 40,000 will be awarded to the victim as compensation. The accused was taken into custody immediately after the verdict and sent to jail.