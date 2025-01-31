JPC’s Waqf report with Birla, government may table it in first half of session

NEW DELHI: The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, thus setting the tone for the Bill to be tabled for discussion and passage during the Budget session of Parliament.

The Bill is likely to be taken up in Parliament during the first half of the Budget session, which begins on Friday.

The JPC chairperson Jagdambika Pal met Birla at his Parliament House office and handed over the report.

The panel had adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote. However, all the Opposition members submitted dissent notes.