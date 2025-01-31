Lucknow Diary: Raj Bhavan to showcase Constitution manuscript

Raj Bhavan to showcase Constitution manuscript

The UP Raj Bhavan has decided to showcase a copy of the Indian Constitution with pictorial depictions for the public. It received a copy of the manuscript of the Constitution with the pictorial representations on the occasion of Republic Day when a presentation was made elucidating upon the various pictorial depictions in the manuscript. From Ashoka’s Lion Capital at Sarnath to the Indus Valley civilization seal depicting the ‘zeba bull’, from depictions of scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata to an intricate image of Akbar’s court adorned with Mughal architecture, the Constitution pays homage to its quintessential Indian heritage.

Drilling begins at Ballia oil reserves

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has started drilling operations in UP’s Ballia after geochemical, gravitational and magnetic surveys indicated oil and natural gas deposits in the region. The groundwork began four years ago and recent approval of the Petroleum Exploration Licence by the state government has accelerated the project. Currently, extensive drilling operations are underway near Sagarpali village. ONGC has leased approximately eight acres of land for three years and sourced advanced equipment from Assam to aid excavation.

UP BJP battery to woo Delhi voters

With Delhi Assembly polls inching closer, the ruling saffron party has deployed a battery of senior functionaries from eastern UP to mobilise Purvanchali voters who play a crucial role in deciding the fate of candidates in the national capital. Party insiders claim that over four dozen senior leaders including former MPs, MLAs and district unit chiefs were camping in Delhi to ramp up party’s door-to-door campaign across at least 50 assembly segments where voter hailing from Purvanchal make up 15-40% of the electorate. CM Yogi, Deputy CM Maurya, and former Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua have been named star campaigners from UP.

