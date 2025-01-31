Mamata orders probe after university teacher in Bengal marries student in class

KOLKATA: The West Bengal education department on Thursday ordered an inquiry after a professor at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University (MAKAUT) at Haringhata in Nadia allegedly married a first-year student inside the classroom, a video of which has gone viral.
The video shows the professor, dressed as a bride, exchanging garlands and applying sindur (vermilion) to her forehead. A handwritten certificate, signed by three witnesses along with the student and the professor, also surfaced online. The professor later claimed that the incident was part of a project. Following the circulation of the video, university authorities asked the professor to go on leave.
“This was part of a project, a drama we had planned for the freshers’ party. It was made viral intentionally as part of a conspiracy against me. I will file a police complaint against those who tried to defame me,” she said.
Acting Vice-Chancellor Tapas Chakraborty said the matter was being taken seriously, and a committee had been formed to investigate it. “She said that there was no impropriety and it was purely an academic project. But, in the wake of the controversy and the videos going viral on social media, we have asked her to proceed on leave for the time being, till the committee submits its findings,” he added.