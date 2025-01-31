Mamata orders probe after university teacher in Bengal marries student in class

KOLKATA: The West Bengal education department on Thursday ordered an inquiry after a professor at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University (MAKAUT) at Haringhata in Nadia allegedly married a first-year student inside the classroom, a video of which has gone viral.

The video shows the professor, dressed as a bride, exchanging garlands and applying sindur (vermilion) to her forehead. A handwritten certificate, signed by three witnesses along with the student and the professor, also surfaced online. The professor later claimed that the incident was part of a project. Following the circulation of the video, university authorities asked the professor to go on leave.

“This was part of a project, a drama we had planned for the freshers’ party. It was made viral intentionally as part of a conspiracy against me. I will file a police complaint against those who tried to defame me,” she said.