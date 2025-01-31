Mehbooba raises concerns over Waqf Amendment Bill in letter to NDA allies Nitish, Naidu

SRINAGAR: With the Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill likely to be presented in the parliament, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sought the intervention of two NDA allies – JDU chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu – to prevent “the bill from causing damage to our national unity and communal harmony”.

In separate letters to Nitish and Naidu, Mehbooba wrote that the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill comes at a time when, for the past decade, Muslims have been systematically disenfranchised, disempowered, and marginalised politically, socially, and economically.

“Perhaps what's most concerning is the utter disregard to the misgivings raised by the opposition parties in the form of dissent notes submitted to the joint parliamentary committee. The exercise of consultation seems farcical without any genuine efforts to consult the community most affected by this unconstitutional, unconscionable, and authoritarian bill,” she stated.