Mehbooba raises concerns over Waqf Amendment Bill in letter to NDA allies Nitish, Naidu

SRINAGAR: With the Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill likely to be presented in the parliament, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sought the intervention of two NDA allies – JDU chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu – to prevent “the bill from causing damage to our national unity and communal harmony”.
In separate letters to Nitish and Naidu, Mehbooba wrote that the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill comes at a time when, for the past decade, Muslims have been systematically disenfranchised, disempowered, and marginalised politically, socially, and economically.
“Perhaps what's most concerning is the utter disregard to the misgivings raised by the opposition parties in the form of dissent notes submitted to the joint parliamentary committee. The exercise of consultation seems farcical without any genuine efforts to consult the community most affected by this unconstitutional, unconscionable, and authoritarian bill,” she stated.
"Addressed as a reform of Waqf-owned properties across the country, it's (Bill’s) true objective is to undermine the very foundation of the Waqf Act: to protect and preserve properties dedicated to the social and economic upliftment of Muslims for religious and charitable purposes," Mehboboa said.
Each proposed amendment, she said, not only contradicts the interests of the Muslim community but also constitutes a direct assault on the fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution.
“This deeply divisive bill is a clear manifestation of the majoritarianism that has fuelled bigotry and the marginalization of Muslims since 2014. It strikes at the heart of the very idea of India, an India that thrives on its core values of diversity, pluralism, and peaceful coexistence. The essence of Gandhi's vision for India is being altered, undermining the secular fabric that binds this nation together,” the PDP chief said.
“You have always been a staunch believer in our Constitution and have consistently championed the spirit of Ganga - Jamuni brotherhood. Today, as key members of the NDA, you are uniquely positioned to influence this matter and halt this onslaught. I sincerely urge you to intervene and prevent this bill from causing damage to our national unity and communal harmony,” added the letter.
The ruling NC has also criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill saying the reservations of the minority have not been properly addressed.
The NC MP Aga Ruhullah, who recently met Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Delhi to deliberate on the issue, is likely to meet MPs of JDU and TDP to raise concerns of the Muslim community about the Bill.