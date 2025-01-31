Nature of extremist threat in UK well known, should not be falsely equated, says MEA

In response to another question, the spokesperson said India is working with the United States on the procedural formalities for the early extradition of key 26/11 Mumbai attack suspect Tahawwur Rana.

"We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for the early extradition of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack to India," he said.

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, is accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

Answering another question in the weekly media briefing, the spokesperson said that three Indian nationals have gone missing in Iran and India has taken up the issue with Tehran.

“We are aware of these cases and we are in regular touch with the families of the three missing Indian nationals. They reportedly travelled for business purposes. Their families lost contact with them shortly after their arrival in Iran,” the spokesperson said.

The three missing individuals include Yogesh Panchal and Mohammad Sadeeque, who had traveled to Iran in December 2024 under a 15-day visa waiver programme for business purposes. They were last known to be staying at a hotel in Tehran.