Opposition likely to take up Maha Kumbh Stampede

NEW DELHI: The stage appears set for a stormy Budget session starting Friday, with the Opposition planning to corner the government on a range of issues, but chiefly the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Maha Kumbh stampede and the downward trend in economy.

At the all-party meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired on Thursday, Opposition parties sought discussions on a host of issues, including the procedural lapses in the Waqf Joint Parliamentary Committee’s functioning, the Kumbh episode and the new UGC draft guidelines.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on Friday, and the Budget will be presented on Saturday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the session’s first leg will conclude on February 13 after a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and a general discussion on the Budget. The second leg will begin on March 10 and end on April 4.