Punjab shuts down illegal greyhound races, dog fights; PETA calls for tougher laws

CHANDIGARH: In the past three months, around 40 illegal greyhound races organized by local groups in Punjab have been uncovered, with significant betting taking place. Of these, 30 races were halted following complaints from the Indian arm of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Additionally, the Punjab Police have registered cases in connection with several of these incidents. Authorities also intervened to stop an illegal dog fight in Haryana. These races and fights were being broadcast live on various YouTube channels.

"These greyhound races involve forcing dogs to race at such dangerously high speeds that it puts a tremendous strain on their bodies, often causing them to suffer injuries or death. The dogs are typically confined to kennels and forced to stand in their filth when not used. Dogs who lose, may face harsh abuses, such as abandonment or being killed" explained an insider.

" Injuries, exhaustion, and psychological trauma are common in spectacles in which animals are forced to race, which prioritises gambling over the welfare of the animals,’’ said an insider who added that greyhounds are often raced to injury or death. Thus forcing dogs to race is inherently cruel.