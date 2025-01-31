Punjab shuts down illegal greyhound races, dog fights; PETA calls for tougher laws

CHANDIGARH: In the past three months, around 40 illegal greyhound races organized by local groups in Punjab have been uncovered, with significant betting taking place. Of these, 30 races were halted following complaints from the Indian arm of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
Additionally, the Punjab Police have registered cases in connection with several of these incidents. Authorities also intervened to stop an illegal dog fight in Haryana. These races and fights were being broadcast live on various YouTube channels.
"These greyhound races involve forcing dogs to race at such dangerously high speeds that it puts a tremendous strain on their bodies, often causing them to suffer injuries or death. The dogs are typically confined to kennels and forced to stand in their filth when not used. Dogs who lose, may face harsh abuses, such as abandonment or being killed" explained an insider.
" Injuries, exhaustion, and psychological trauma are common in spectacles in which animals are forced to race, which prioritises gambling over the welfare of the animals,’’ said an insider who added that greyhounds are often raced to injury or death. Thus forcing dogs to race is inherently cruel.
Talking with the TNIE, Meet Ashar, Cruelty Response Legal Advisor and Associate Director People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India said that from November last year till date around 40 greyhound dog race events were held across Punjab in SAS Nagar, Ludhiana (Rural), Fategarh Sahib, Batala and Malerkotla districts of the state as our teams informed the local administration and state police. Thus 30 such races were stopped and four cases were registered besides six complaints are with the police to get FIRs registered.
" There are a few illegal greyhound racing groups in the state which organise their races regularly and betting is involved. In each race 30 to 40 rounds are there, each round two dogs participate thus approximately 100 dogs participate in a race. As these races are held in open spaces and fields and when the weather is clear,’’ he said. When asked how is much the betting amount put on each dog, he answered that they did not have those figures.
Ashar further said that these greyhound dogs are bred locally by the breeders or imported from abroad.
He added that four First Information Reports (FIRs) have been launched after their teams intervened and gave complaints to concerned police officials. In one of the FIRs it is mentioned in the complaint that the race was shown on a YouTube channel, also most of the dogs wore improvised plastic, rubber, or steel muzzles. The dogs were made to run behind a toy rabbit connected to a mechanical device via a rope stimulating the chase.
In 2021, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and a US-based organisation working against greyhound races have separately written to the Punjab Government alleging illegal conduct of dog races in the state and demanding immediate action against the offenders.
Meanwhile acting on a tip-off about an illegal dog fighting event scheduled on January 27 at Rohat village in Sonipat district of Haryana , PETA alerted and collaborated with the Sonipat police to prevent the event. Thus the police stopped the dog fight before it could take place.
PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Virendra Singh said, "PETA India is urging the government to stop dogfights by making it illegal to breed and keep pit bull–type dogs, the most abused dogs on the planet.”
Pitbulls and similar foreign dog breeds are primarily used for dog fighting in India, even though inciting dogs to fight is illegal under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. " Without suitable enforcement and regulation, organized dogfights have become prevalent in many parts of the country, making pit bull–type dogs and other breeds used in these fights the most abused dog breeds"explained a source.
"Pit bulls and related breeds are also otherwise typically kept on heavy chains as attack dogs, resulting in aggressive defensive behaviour and a lifetime of suffering. Many endure painful physical mutilations, such as ear cropping and tail docking – illegal procedures involving removing part of a dog’s ears or tail to prevent another dog from grabbing them during a fight. These dogs are encouraged to continue fighting until they become exhausted and at least one is seriously injured or dies. Because dog fighting is illegal, injured dogs are not taken to veterinarians,’’ said a source.
"A prohibition could be achieved in the state by making sterilization and registration of such dogs mandatory while prohibiting breeding, keeping, or selling them after a stipulated date,’’ said Singh.