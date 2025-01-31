'Reform, perform, transform' are three pillars of India's development: President Murmu tells Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Budget Session of Parliament began on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, stating that the Union government’s third term is witnessing work at three times the speed of previous administrations.
"The third term of the government is witnessing work at three times the speed of previous administrations. The government has taken big decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election," she said.
The President also added that "reform, perform, and transform" are the three strong pillars of India's development, and these words have become synonymous with the nation’s new governance model all over the world.
"For the development of India, my government has created three such strong pillars of Reform, Perform, and Transform. Today, these words have become synonymous with India’s new governance model all over the world," the President said.
Murmu said that India is presenting an example to the world by becoming a pillar of economic, social, and political stability, and through various multilateral forums including the G20 and BRICS, the world has expressed both India’s capabilities and intentions.
"In a time of global instability, India is presenting an example to the world by becoming a pillar of economic, social, and political stability. Be it the G7 Summit, Quad, BRICS, SCO, or G20, the whole world has expressed confidence in India’s capabilities, policies, and intentions," she said.
The President, in her address, spoke about various achievements, focus areas, and priorities of the government. She said the government's goal is to have a modern and self-reliant agricultural system in India.
"My government is working dedicatedly to provide fair prices to farmers for their crops and to increase their income. For a weather-ready and climate-smart India, my government has started 'Mission Mausam' at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, which will also benefit our farmers," Murmu said.
"My government has given first priority to the welfare of our tribal communities, which continued to be neglected even after decades of independence. ‘Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan’ and ‘PM-Janman Yojana’ are direct examples of this. Health problems related to sickle cell anaemia in the tribal community are also being addressed by running a special national mission. About five crore persons have been screened under this mission," she added.
The President said it is a matter of great pride for Parliament that today women in large numbers are flying fighter aircraft, joining the police, and leading corporates in the country. "Our daughters are making the country proud by winning Olympic medals… My government believes in women-led development in the country… The government aims to have three crore Lakhpati didis," she said.
President Murmu also added that the government is committed to fulfilling the dream of the middle class of having their own house. She also noted that the government has decided to expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide new homes to three crore additional families.
"When we grow together, our future generations will definitely see a developed, strong, capable, and prosperous India in 2047," the President said in the concluding remarks of her speech.
Before starting her address, the President paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently. She also offered tributes to those who died in Wednesday's stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj.
"Maha Kumbh is a festival of India's cultural tradition and social consciousness. Crores of devotees from across the nation and the world have taken a holy dip in Prayagraj. I express my condolences over the incident that took place on Mauni Amavasya. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said.
Before the session, President Murmu was welcomed at the Parliament premises by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with an official carrying the ‘Sengol', adopted as a cultural symbol by the government.
The President arrived at Parliament in a six-horse-drawn ceremonial buggy, escorted by the horse-mounted Presidential Bodyguard. She was given a guard of honour on the Parliament building’s lawns and was accompanied to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Following the President’s address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Saturday.