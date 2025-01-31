'Reform, perform, transform' are three pillars of India's development: President Murmu tells Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Budget Session of Parliament began on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, stating that the Union government’s third term is witnessing work at three times the speed of previous administrations.

"For the development of India, my government has created three such strong pillars of Reform, Perform, and Transform. Today, these words have become synonymous with India’s new governance model all over the world," the President said.

"In a time of global instability, India is presenting an example to the world by becoming a pillar of economic, social, and political stability. Be it the G7 Summit, Quad, BRICS, SCO, or G20, the whole world has expressed confidence in India’s capabilities, policies, and intentions," she said.

The President, in her address, spoke about various achievements, focus areas, and priorities of the government. She said the government's goal is to have a modern and self-reliant agricultural system in India.