Social media sensation Monalisa all set to make silver screen debut

BHOPAL: Monalisa, the 16-year-old girl selling garlands and religious beads at the Maha Kumbh, who became a social media’s sensation owing to her deep hazel eyes, is set to make her silver screen debut.

Forced to return home with her family to Maheshwar in southwestern MP’s Khargone district due to heightened media attention, Monalisa aka Moni Bhonsale got a surprise visitor on Wednesday, film director Sanoj Mishra.

‘The Diary of West Bengal’ director Sanoj Mishra met Monalisa and her family at their home after which the family accepted his offer of Monalisa for her silver screen debut in his upcoming venture, ‘The Diary of Manipur.’