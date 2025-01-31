Social media sensation Monalisa all set to make silver screen debut

BHOPAL: Monalisa, the 16-year-old girl selling garlands and religious beads at the Maha Kumbh, who became a social media’s sensation owing to her deep hazel eyes, is set to make her silver screen debut.
Forced to return home with her family to Maheshwar in southwestern MP’s Khargone district due to heightened media attention, Monalisa aka Moni Bhonsale got a surprise visitor on Wednesday, film director Sanoj Mishra.
‘The Diary of West Bengal’ director Sanoj Mishra met Monalisa and her family at their home after which the family accepted his offer of Monalisa for her silver screen debut in his upcoming venture, ‘The Diary of Manipur.’
“He first rang us and offered me a role in his upcoming film. Then he came to my home and met my family and convinced them to allow me to do his film. My family has allowed me to go ahead,” Monalisa told the press after meeting Mishra.
“She has been viral in reels, but needs to be trained in acting if she has to leave a mark on the silver screen,” Mishra said after the meeting, adding, “Monalisa’s simplicity and innocence made me cast her in the film. I discussed the entire issue with the family, particularly her father Jai Singh, as they had reservations about the film industry.”