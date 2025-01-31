Two militants killed as troops foil infiltration bid at LoC in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch

The Army on Friday said two militants were killed after the troops foiled an infiltration attempt by a heavily armed group of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Khari Karmara area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

An Army official stated that troops deployed along the LoC detected suspicious movement in the area on Thursday. As the militants attempted to infiltrate, the soldiers opened fire, prompting retaliatory gunfire from the infiltrators.

A heavy exchange of fire ensued and continued through the night. During the operation, two militants were killed. A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of several weapons and war-like stores.

The official added that the operation is still underway, with additional troops deployed to tighten the cordon around the area. Security forces are employing drones for aerial surveillance as part of the ongoing search operation.