767 farmers die by suicide in just three months in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday revealed that from January to March 2025, a total of 767 farmer suicides were reported in the state, and the majority of them were reported in the Vidarbha region.

The Congress MLAs asked a written question to the ruling party about rising farmers’ suicides in Maharashtra and particularly in the Vidarbha region, and sought details on how the state government is extending help to the deceased farmers’ families. The Congress MLAs also demanded an increase in the financial aid from the current Rs 1 lakh.

In a written reply, Makrand Patil, rehabilitation minister and NCP MLA, tabled the written answer on the floor of the House and ensured that the Maharashtra government extended all possible help to the farmers.

The Maharashtra government provides Rs 1 lakh as financial help to the family of the farmer who has committed suicide.

As per this tabled report, in three months, starting from January 2025 to March, a total of 767 farmers died by suicide, out of which 376 farmers were eligible for government compensation, while 200 farmers did not get help as they did not meet the government-set criteria.

Makrand Patil further revealed that in western Vidarbha – Yawatmal, Amarawati, Akola, Buldhana and Wasim, between January 2025 to March period, 257 farmers died by suicide, out of which 76 deceased farmers families got the financial help from the state government, while 74 applications were disqualified.

In the Hingoli district of Marathwada, 24 farmers' suicides were reported in the three months, January 2025 to March.