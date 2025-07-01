AIADMK demands CBI probe into Sivaganga custodial death

CHENNAI: Mounting criticism on the DMK government for the custodial death of B Ajithkumar, a security guard employed at a temple in Sivaganga district, the AIADMK on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into his death. The AIADMK also urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take up this issue suo motu.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a post on X, said that the post-mortem report of Ajithkumar was shocking since it said there were 18 injuries from head to toe. The report further said the death occurred due to severe pressure applied to the neck.
"This is outright murder committed by the police force under the Stalin government. All 25 custodial deaths that have occurred under Stalin's regime are blatant violations of human rights. So, the NHRC should, suo motu, initiate an investigation into this," he added.
Palaniswami said the police, in their First Information Report, had claimed that Ajithkumar died of seizures. "This is not deja vu... the Stalin government has re-used the same lie- that the death of Vignesh in police custody in Chennai in 2022 was due to seizures, for this too ," Palaniswami added.
The AIADMK leader said the custodial death of Ajithkumar has sent shockwaves across the country. "However, where is the CM who is answerable for this death, hiding? You may make claims of conducting review meetings and transferring the case to the CBCID. But the people do not believe these.
The Ajithkumar case should be transferred to the CBI, and the CM should own full responsibility for this and respond," Palaniswami added.
Meanwhile, BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran wrote a letter to the NHRC Chairperson urging a high-level independent investigation into the custodial death of Ajithkumar, also outlining an ‘alarming increase’ in the number of custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.
Nainar Nagenthran, in his representation to the NHRC, said the custodial death of Ajithkumar is not an isolated incident. "Tamil Nadu has witnessed an astronomical surge in custodial deaths in recent years. Human rights activists and independent monitors have counted this as the 24th (or possibly 25th) custodial death under the current State Government's tenure," Nagenthran said.
The BJP leader said the NHRC should seek a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on all custodial deaths recorded in the past five years, including action taken and status of prosecutions. The Commission should also order compensation and rehabilitation measures for the families of all victims of custodial violence.