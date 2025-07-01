AIADMK demands CBI probe into Sivaganga custodial death

CHENNAI: Mounting criticism on the DMK government for the custodial death of B Ajithkumar, a security guard employed at a temple in Sivaganga district, the AIADMK on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into his death. The AIADMK also urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take up this issue suo motu.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a post on X, said that the post-mortem report of Ajithkumar was shocking since it said there were 18 injuries from head to toe. The report further said the death occurred due to severe pressure applied to the neck.

"This is outright murder committed by the police force under the Stalin government. All 25 custodial deaths that have occurred under Stalin's regime are blatant violations of human rights. So, the NHRC should, suo motu, initiate an investigation into this," he added.

Palaniswami said the police, in their First Information Report, had claimed that Ajithkumar died of seizures. "This is not deja vu... the Stalin government has re-used the same lie- that the death of Vignesh in police custody in Chennai in 2022 was due to seizures, for this too ," Palaniswami added.