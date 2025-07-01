ASI initiates process to release enhanced compensation for 100 acres of land acquired at Dholavira

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has apparently started the process to release enhanced compensation for 100 acres of land acquired at Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Gujarat.

ASI Director General (D-G) YS Rawat told this newspaper that the payout would be given as decided by the court. “The proposal has been put up for formal approval. Due to a few administrative issues, it was delayed. However, the delay was not intentional. The process is going on. Compensation fixed by the court would be given. On our request, we were granted some relief. We are trying our best,” he said.

As the survey failed to pay up the cost fixed by the district court Bhachau in Kachchh, the order for the attachment of its Rajkot Circle office was issued.

On June 11, a five-member team of the court had reached the Rajkot circle to attach its office.

However, following the intervention of D-G, 15-day time was granted to the agency to address the issue. The deadline ended on June 25.

According to the sources, the court team visited the site on Monday to check whether a decision had been taken with regard to the matter.

“The court officials left without any action as they had just come to inquire about the decision. They left, without any action, to seek instructions from the court,” sources said.