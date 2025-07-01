BJP MPs walk out of Parliamentary panel meet over Medha Patkar, Prakash Raj’s presence; meeting postponed

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel meeting on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj had to be postponed abruptly on Tuesday as BJP MPs boycotted its meeting in protest against the presence of activist Medha Patkar and actor-turned-activist Prakash Raj who were invited to appear before the committee.

The meeting saw stormy scenes as former Union minister and BJP MP Parshottam Rupala along with other ruling party MPs stormed out with some calling Patkar as "anti-national".

According to sources, a BJP MP told the meeting that “Prime Minister of Pakistan could have been invited for the meeting."

The panel, headed by Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka was called to discuss the implementation and effectiveness of the land acquisition law enacted by Parliament when the Congress-led UPA government was in power in 2013.

According to sources, within 40 minutes into the meeting, the BJP MPs began protests against the panel's decision to hear activist Medha Patkar, and called her "anti-national".

While a BJP MP told this paper that they were not informed about the deposition of Medha Patkar and Prakash Raj, panel head Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka said that it is a normal practice for a committee to invite civil society members and other stakeholders on various issues.