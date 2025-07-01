BJP slams Trinamool Congress leader Manas Bhunia for his remarks, links it to Kasba rape incident

KOLKATA: A political slugfest erupted on July 1 after West Bengal Irrigation Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Manas Bhunia was heard saying ‘a small incident’. Although he did not specify which incident he was referring to as a ‘small incident’, the BJP linked it with Kasba rape incident.

The BJP vehemently attacked the ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, over Bhunia’s remarks. “This is not just a crime. It is symptomatic of a party that has institutionalised misogyny,” the party said.

Speaking at a programme on Tuesday, Bhunia said, “The accused in the Pahelgaon attack have not been caught. And look at Bengal... As soon as a small incident happens, there is a lot of noise.”

“Don’t look at who is criticising you. Let's move forward slowly with Mamata Banerjee's picture,” he added.

Later, when Bhunia was asked which incident he referred to as ‘minor’, he replied, “All of them.”