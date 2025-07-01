Car plunges into canal near Gandhinagar, Gujarat; five feared drowned, three bodies recovered

AHMEDABAD: An accident occurred near Nabhoi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday, when a car plunged into the Narmada Canal, leaving at least two people dead. Rescue teams fear that more occupants may have drowned.

Following an emergency alert at 2:43 PM, fire brigade teams rushed to the site near Karai and launched a rescue operation. Two bodies one male and one female were recovered from the submerged Kia Seltos vehicle. Efforts to retrieve the car are ongoing.

Eyewitness Vishnu Thakor, who was en route to Nana Chiloda, said, “I saw the car fall into the canal from the opposite side. There were three or four people and a Home Guard nearby. A girl tried to escape and someone threw her a rope, but she couldn’t grab it and drowned. Eventually, the Home Guard managed to tie a rope around her and pull her out. The fire brigade and police arrived quickly.”