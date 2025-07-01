Car plunges into canal near Gandhinagar, Gujarat; five feared drowned, three bodies recovered

AHMEDABAD: An accident occurred near Nabhoi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday, when a car plunged into the Narmada Canal, leaving at least two people dead. Rescue teams fear that more occupants may have drowned.
Following an emergency alert at 2:43 PM, fire brigade teams rushed to the site near Karai and launched a rescue operation. Two bodies one male and one female were recovered from the submerged Kia Seltos vehicle. Efforts to retrieve the car are ongoing.
Eyewitness Vishnu Thakor, who was en route to Nana Chiloda, said, “I saw the car fall into the canal from the opposite side. There were three or four people and a Home Guard nearby. A girl tried to escape and someone threw her a rope, but she couldn’t grab it and drowned. Eventually, the Home Guard managed to tie a rope around her and pull her out. The fire brigade and police arrived quickly.”
Gandhinagar Fire Officer Rajesh Patel confirmed the recovery of two bodies and said the fire control room received the alert in the afternoon. “One body had already been retrieved by a bystander. Our team recovered the second,” he added.
Police Officer Divya Prakash Gohil said, “A Home Guard at the scene saw a woman drowning and tried to rescue her, but she could not be saved. So far, we have recovered two bodies one male and one female.”
Preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the deceased was a resident of Ahmedabad. The exact circumstances under which the car veered off the road and plunged into the canal are still under investigation. Both the police and local administration have initiated a joint inquiry into the incident.
Rescue operations by the fire brigade and local authorities continue at the site.