Cash-for-defamation allegations ignite legal battle in Visavadar bypoll

Following this bombshell, Lalit Vasoya hit back with legal ammunition, serving a defamation notice to Gopal Italia and demanding Rs 10 crore in damages. Vasoya stated that Italia’s allegations, made during the campaign, falsely accused him of bribing an AAP worker inside a hotel and publicly challenged Italia to furnish evidence within a week, or face legal proceedings.

Responding sharply, Italia denied receiving any formal notice and questioned the intent behind publicising it via television. “If I read the notice, I’ll know. But I haven’t received anything. They flashed it on TV shows their desperation,” Italia remarked.

He further claimed that despite combined efforts by the BJP and Congress to defeat him, he emerged victorious, which has clearly unsettled both parties.

Reinforcing his allegations, Italia added that AAP functionary Hardev Vikma belongs to an honest farmer family and acted with integrity when offered the bribe. According to Italia, Vikma immediately alerted senior party leaders, recorded the exchange, and exposed the entire matter.

The AAP also released a sting operation video purportedly showing Hardev entering the Shayona Gold Hotel empty-handed and exiting with cash. Italia claimed his team holds both video evidence and CCTV footage from the hotel that confirms the Rs 2 lakh exchange.

As legal threats and counterclaims intensify, the controversy has turned the Visavadar bypoll aftermath into a high-stakes political battleground.