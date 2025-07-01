CBI to question bank officials under scanner in 8.5 lakh mule accounts case

NEW DELHI: The CBI will start questioning bank officials under scanner for allegedly facilitating the operations of 8.5 lakh mule accounts in a "pan India conspiracy" with cyber crime syndicates to launder crime proceeds, agency officials said.

One crucial laxity detected by the CBI during its two-month-long inquiry was the systemic failure to generate Suspicious Transaction Reports (STR) despite countless mule accounts exhibiting transactions that rapidly exceeded prescribed monetary thresholds, a clear indicator of suspicious activity, they said.

The bank officials also failed to do Customer Due Diligence (CDD) during account opening, a paramount process for initial risk assessment and accurate customer identification indicating that the fundamental oversight meant the financial crime risks posed by customers were inadequately assessed, according to a CBI FIR registered recently.

The CBI has registered the FIR after a preliminary inquiry that showed cyber crime syndicates operating with impunity with the alleged connivance of unidentified bank officials to deliberately facilitate a clandestine network of mule accounts used to launder illicit proceeds from digital frauds.

The probe has found 8.50 lakh such accounts in 743 branches of various banks across the country that sent the alarm bells ringing about the extent of the menace.

The inquiry was coverted into the FIR and raids were conducted last week during which 10 individuals were arrested.

The CBI has named 37 individuals in the FIR as accused.