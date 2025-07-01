Chhattisgarh’s tribal belts see investor surge as ‘Industry Dialogue-2’ fetches Rs 1.25 lakh crore in proposals

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh, known for its rich forests and mineral resources, professed to make strides towards emerging as one of the fastest-growing industrial hubs with opportunities and innovations.
Over the past one and a half years, the state has received investment proposals worth over Rs 6.75 lakh crore, reflecting a convincingly growing confidence among investors. The consistent progress was further reinforced at the 'Industry Dialogue-2' held in Raipur on Tuesday.
New investment proposals worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore were finalised on Tuesday in the state, which is no longer limited to traditional mining areas but is focused on future sectors like information technology (IT), semiconductors, healthcare, green energy and logistics, officials said.
“Even the region like Bastar, once cited as a disturbed area and focused on security, is now turning into hubs of industry, technology, and jobs. The progress is towards realising PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India’. Chhattisgarh is a land of immense potential,” affirmed Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister, while addressing the event.
The shift in investor confidence is not restricted to urban centres but is also significantly growing in tribal regions like Bastar (south) and Surguja (the northern part of the state).
“The recently implemented Industrial Development Policy 2025 has played a crucial role in making Chhattisgarh a natural destination for investors. The state has effectively transitioned from ease to speed of doing business,” said a government spokesperson.
Key features of the Industrial Policy include the Single Window System 2.0, over 350 reforms, fast-track land allotment, auto-approval mechanisms, and special incentives for women entrepreneurs, SC/STs, third gender individuals, and rehabilitated former Maoists.
As part of this policy, Chhattisgarh has also announced its first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Raipur, with a focus on IT, pharmaceuticals, and electronics manufacturing. The SEZ will offer plug-and-play infrastructure, subsidised land, and rapid administrative clearances—designed to attract significant foreign direct investment and enhance the state’s export-oriented growth model.
To strengthen logistical infrastructure, the state cabinet last Monday approved the Chhattisgarh Logistics Policy 2025, which aims to transform the state into a national logistics hub, with a special focus on tribal areas.