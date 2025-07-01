Chhattisgarh’s tribal belts see investor surge as ‘Industry Dialogue-2’ fetches Rs 1.25 lakh crore in proposals

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh, known for its rich forests and mineral resources, professed to make strides towards emerging as one of the fastest-growing industrial hubs with opportunities and innovations.

Over the past one and a half years, the state has received investment proposals worth over Rs 6.75 lakh crore, reflecting a convincingly growing confidence among investors. The consistent progress was further reinforced at the 'Industry Dialogue-2' held in Raipur on Tuesday.

New investment proposals worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore were finalised on Tuesday in the state, which is no longer limited to traditional mining areas but is focused on future sectors like information technology (IT), semiconductors, healthcare, green energy and logistics, officials said.

“Even the region like Bastar, once cited as a disturbed area and focused on security, is now turning into hubs of industry, technology, and jobs. The progress is towards realising PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India’. Chhattisgarh is a land of immense potential,” affirmed Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister, while addressing the event.