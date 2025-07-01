Congress MLA Patole climbs speaker's podium, suspended from assembly for day

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress MLA Nana Patole was suspended from the state legislative assembly for a day on Tuesday after he climbed the speaker's podium.

Soon after the Question Hour, Patole, who is the former assembly speaker, demanded action against BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate for "insulting" farmers.

He came on the podium and was seen arguing with Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The House was subsequently adjourned for five minutes.

When the proceedings reconvened, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised Patole, saying the Congress leader moved aggressively towards the speaker, which is not right and is not expected from him.

"Patole should apologise," he said.

However, Patole again climbed the speaker's podium and demanded action against Lonikar and Kokate.

The speaker then announced that he was suspending Patole from the House for the entire day.

Lonkiar recently told a gathering of farmers in his assembly constituency Partur in Jalna district that "people who criticise his party and government should know they are getting clothes, shoes, mobile, monetary benefits of schemes and money for sowing because of us".

Kokate had claimed farmers spent loan waiver money on weddings.

"One rupee is something even beggars don't accept but the government is giving crop insurance for that sum, which is being misused by some persons," the agriculture minister had said.