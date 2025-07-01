CUET UG 2025 final answer key released

NEW DELHI: The final answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2025 have been made public on Tuesday night.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked candidates to check the answers of CUET (UG) on its website cuet.nta.nic.in. The exams were held from May 13 to June 3 across the country in 13 languages. The exams were meant to be held on May 8 but got postponed.

Nearly 13 lakh students await the outcome of this computer-based test which is the basis for admission to undergraduate programmes in over 250 universities, including Central, State and private institutions.