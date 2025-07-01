Declared dead by family three months ago, missing minor girl traced alive at home in UP's Kaushambi

LUCKNOW: The mystery of a missing minor girl from Kaushambi, whose “body" was recovered in March by the district police, was found alive and traced to a locality in Gujarat while she was in touch with the family through social media.

The family of the girl had earlier claimed that the unclaimed ‘body’ found by the police in March was that of the missing minor and had even given their blood samples for DNA profiling to match it. The DNA report is still awaited.

However, the mystery was unravelled on Tuesday when the district police, during investigations, found that the missing minor had been in touch with her brother through Instagram video calls.

As per Rajesh Kumar, SP Kaushambi, a woman approached Kokhraj police with a complaint of the kidnapping of her minor daughter, accusing one Vishnu Kumar of eloping with her on March 17. After receiving the complaint, Kokhraj police registered an FIR under Sections 137 (2) and 87 of BNS (kidnapping and compelling for marriage) and started an investigation.

In the meantime, the body of an unidentified girl, aged 16-17, was recovered on a railway track between Bidanpur and Bharwari railway stations on March 18. Since the identity of the girl could not be ascertained despite several attempts, police performed the last rites of the body under the unclaimed category after 72 hours following the laid rules and regulations.