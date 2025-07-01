Defining India-US ties through China is misleading, gross oversimplification: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pushed back against the notion that India’s relationship with the United States is primarily shaped by their mutual stance on China, calling such a view both simplistic and misleading.

“I think it's a very gross oversimplification to make India-US about China. In fact, it's not just an oversimplification. I think it's even misleading at times,” Jaishankar said during a discussion with in New York.

Highlighting the multifaceted nature of the India-US partnership, Jaishankar pointed to the deep economic, technological, and people-to-people ties between the two democracies.

“Look at our trade numbers and look at the relevance of that trade to our respective economies. Look at our technology connect,” he said.

Jaishankar emphasised that even India-US defense cooperation often gets incorrectly framed in a China-centric narrative. “There is a tendency to point even the defence or security cooperation towards China, but I ask you to look at the other coast. We work to keep the Arabian Sea safe for global shipping.”

“This is (an) age of oversimplification. I urge you not to fall into that. I think the world is much more nuanced. It's much more multi-causal. We have many more interests than just one country,” he added.

“I would certainly like to believe that the relationship is going well because there is great merit in me.”