Dhankhar says Governors often treated like easy punching bags in states

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed concern over the allegations being levelled against constitutional post holders, particularly governors, in states governed by opposition parties, saying that the governors are often treated like “easy punching bags”.

He also lamented the growing trend of dragging high constitutional positions such as the President and Vice-President into political controversies. Speaking at the ‘Sneh Milan Samaroh’ organised in Jaipur, Dhankhar remarked, “When the Governor is in the state, they are often treated like an easy punching bag. If the state government and the Central government are ruled by different political parties, it becomes very easy to make allegations.”

The V-P noted that this trend has evolved over time: “Now even the Vice-President and the President are being dragged into this domain.

Responding to a recent claim by former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who had alleged that several individuals holding constitutional posts were under pressure, Dhankhar categorically stated: “I am under no pressure; I do not exert pressure on anyone, nor do I work under pressure.”

He added that, to his knowledge, even Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla could not be subjected to pressure: “I have personally observed that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cannot be brought under pressure. I work with him closely.”

In a lighter vein, Dhankhar said, “I was a little concerned—not for my health—but for my friend, the former CM, who said we are under pressure. He is one of my oldest friends in Rajasthan politics and a well-wisher. Since he spoke publicly, I would also like to say publicly—he need not worry. I am under no pressure, nor do I pressure anyone, nor do I operate under pressure.”

Expressing unease over the political climate, he said, “The current political temperature are not healthy—neither for individuals nor for democracy.”

Dhankhar also stressed the cyclical nature of political power, emphasising that changes in government should not breed enmity. “But that does not mean we should become enemies. Our enemies may lie across the border—not within the country,” he said, adding that national interest must transcend political differences. “When we go abroad, there is no ruling or opposition party — it’s only Bharat.”