Four dead, 16 missing as flashfloods wreak havoc in Himachal’s Mandi; 287 rescued so far

CHANDIGARH: At least four people lost their lives and sixteen others are missing following a series of cloudbursts in the Karsog subdivision of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, early Tuesday morning. The sudden deluge, triggered by eleven cloudbursts in just fifteen hours, caused extensive flash flooding across Mandi, Chamba, and Hamirpur districts, leading to widespread damage to infrastructure, homes, and livestock.

Authorities reported that around 287 people were evacuated from affected regions, with rescue and relief operations underway. Of these, 233 were evacuated from Mandi, 51 from Hamirpur, and three from Chamba. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, home guards, and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) are actively involved in rescue efforts.

Flash floods washed away several houses, vehicles, and bridges. In Jayuni Khad (Sianj Panchayat), two homes were swept away by a tributary of the Beas River, and sixteen people remain missing. Three more houses were destroyed in Talwara village (Gohar), and four individuals are missing from Karsog.

In addition, ten houses and twelve cowsheds were destroyed, while 26 cattle perished. Villages including Serthi and Bhadrana in Dharampur subdivision also reported major structural damage, though no casualties have been confirmed from those areas.

A seven-member family from Riki village was rescued and relocated, while 16 individuals including twelve children and four women were saved from rising waters. Many students and locals from Palace Colony, DIET, Bada, Bassi, Kutti, Rikki villages, and Government Degree College Karsog were also safely evacuated.

Vehicular movement on the Kiratpur-Manali Highway remains suspended as landslides blocked the road in several locations between Mandi and Kullu especially near Jhalogi Tunnel, Four Miles, and Pandoh. Motorists were stranded overnight in road tunnels. Volunteers from the district administration distributed food and water to the stranded travellers.