Ghaziabad woman accuses IPL player Yash Dayal of sexual harassment; another woman charges similar allegation

LUCKNOW: A woman from Ghaziabad has accused IPL player Yash Dayal of sexual harassment. She has also accused the RCB fast bowler of abusing her mentally and physically. The woman claimed that he reneged on the promise of marriage while being in a relationship with her for five years.

The woman filed an online complaint, after which the Ghaziabad police recorded her statement on Sunday. The Ghaziabad police authorities confirmed that they were informed about the allegations against the cricketer two days ago after the woman had filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh government’s grievance redressal portal.

The complainant claimed that Yash used to lure the girls with fame and money and then exploit them. A picture of her with Yash during a Gujarat Titans match also surfaced online. The police sources said that the woman had recorded her statement, but the police had yet to talk to Dayal.

“The probe is on, and once it is over, further action will be initiated after the facts become clear,” said a senior police official. The complainant also mentioned in the complaint that during the relationship, she was “emotionally and financially dependent” on him and that he was involved with another woman as well.

The woman, a former employee at an ed-tech company, said she met Yash Dayal on social media in late 2020. Their first meeting was in Prayagraj. She stayed at his house several times and was close to his family. In 2022, she attended the IPL final with Yash’s family when his team, the Gujarat Titans, won the championship.