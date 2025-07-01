‘Grand-alliance is united, set to form next government in Bihar’

Politics in Bihar are in overdrive with the Assembly elections nearer. The ruling NDA faces the challenge of neutralising incumbency accumulated over the last two decades. The opposition Mahagathbandhan narrowly missed the chance to form the government in the previous election.

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav feels that he carries the responsibility to ensure that the Mahagathbandhan puts up a strong show in the polls and, if possible, wrest power from the NDA. Yadav spoke with Ramashankar on a range of issues related to his and the INDIA bloc’s strategies.

Excerpts:

As chairman of the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee for the Assembly poll, how do you cope with pressures from allies on seat-sharing?

I am thankful to coalition partners for selecting me as chairman. We are working in tandem and aware of ground realities. We will resolve all issues, including seat-sharing, amicably. Several subcommittees are at work. I don’t see any problem.

How optimistic are you about the INDIA bloc’s performance in the election? Are you sure about forming the government this time?

We are very much hopeful of forming the next government as people are fed up with the ruling dispensation that has failed to meet their expectations. Everybody knows that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in ‘achetawastha’ (an unconscious state), as some retired bureaucrats and select ministers run the government. Even Nitish’s close aides are no longer loyal to him, as their growing affinity with the BJP becomes evident time and again.

What are the priority issues for the INDIA bloc in the coming election?

Our focus will be on raising issues like unemployment, migration, corruption, deteriorating law and order, decrepit health infra, poor quality of education, lack of investments and industrialisation, lack of adequate irrigation facilities and poor condition of farmers.

Will your Mai Bahin Samman Yojana make an impact on women when they already benefit from government schemes? NDA will also most probably announce a pro-women scheme before the election.

The Yojana will bring about a remarkable change in the lives of women as various problems, including corruption, plague the schemes run by the present government. Our scheme will also have a huge significant impact, as women are becoming increasingly disenchanted with this government.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is extensively touring Bihar and attracting huge crowds at his meetings. Would this party impact the INDIA bloc’s performance?

I cannot predict the performance of other parties in the election. Every party is making preparations for the polls. Jan Suraaj Party also has the full right to do so. Only time will tell how its entry into the electoral fray will make an impact.

We find that Muslims are agitated over the Waqf Amendment Act, and you are also lending full support to them on the issue. Will it become an election plank?

Of course, the opposition will raise the issue in the election. The Act has been brought in to harass a particular section of society, and we will oppose it tooth and nail. The Act has created fear among Muslims as its implementation will have wide-ranging implications.

Your elder brother. Tej Pratap Yadav has been expelled from the party as well as from the family—what’s your take?

RJD chief Lalu Prasad has made the decision, and his decision is supreme. I cannot add anything more to it. Some issues related to a person’s personal life cannot be discussed in public forums.

What about PM Modi’s frequent visits to Bihar?

His visits put a huge burden on the public exchequer. We estimate he spends `100 crore on each visit. He has visited Bihar 200 times, and therefore, he must have spent public money worth Rs 20,000 crore on political purposes under the guise of official programmes.