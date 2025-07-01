Hemant Khandelwal set to become Madhya Pradesh BJP chief; to be elected unopposed

BHOPAL: Second time legislator and former Lok Sabha member from the tribal dominated Betul district – Hemant Khandelwal is all set to be the next Madhya Pradesh BJP president.

The 60-year-old commerce and law graduate, who is the second time legislator from Betul seat, was the lone leader to file the nomination for the state BJP chief’s election at the state party HQ in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Importantly, his nomination papers had as the proposer, the state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav himself – with whom the seasoned Vaishya community leader is believed to have close rapport.

Coming from a family with deep RSS roots (his father Vijay Khandelwal was the BJP MP from Betul LS seat four times between 1996 and 2008) Khandelwal has previously served as the party's Betul district unit chief and also the state party’s treasurer. He was currently heading the Kushabhau Thakre Trust.

With Khandelwal’s nomination for the post being the single nomination, he is set to be elected unopposed as the new president of MP BJP. The formal declaration of him succeeding the outgoing state party chief VD Sharma (who was the president for a record five plus years) will be made on Wednesday.