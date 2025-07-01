Himachal Minister Anirudh Singh booked for alleged assault on NHAI officials following building collapse

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh has been booked by the state police on charges of allegedly assaulting and threatening two officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Shimla.

The incident occurred soon after a multi-storeyed building collapsed at Chamyana in Shimla, allegedly due to ongoing four-lane construction work.

The case has been registered under Sections 132 (voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duty), 126(5) (wrongful restraint or confinement by a public servant or in the course of official proceedings), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 3(2) (liability of abettors when the act is committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dhalli police station. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The complainant, Achal Jindal Singh, alleged that the minister assaulted him and his colleague inside a room at Bhattakuffar in Chamyana, where the building had collapsed the previous day. Jindal claimed that he and site engineer Yogesh Verma were summoned under the pretext of a meeting but were instead assaulted.