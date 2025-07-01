India leading global digital revolution, says PM Modi in 10-year reflection on digital India

NEW DELHI: Reflecting on a decade of digital transformation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised that Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being established across India under his government. In a LinkedIn post, he detailed how the Digital India initiative has fuelled the country’s growth over the past ten years.

“India has championed humanity-first AI. The New Delhi Declaration on AI promotes innovation with responsibility,” he said, underlining the country’s commitment to ethical and inclusive technological development.

Recalling the bold beginning of Digital India a decade ago, Modi said: “When the intent is right, innovation empowers the less empowered. When the approach is inclusive, technology brings change to the lives of those on the margins.”

He highlighted that, under the $1.2 billion India AI Mission, India now offers access to 34,000 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) at globally unmatched prices less than Rs 1 per GPU hour. “India is not just the most affordable internet economy, but also the most affordable compute destination,” the PM noted.