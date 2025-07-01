India, Pakistan exchange prisoner lists; New Delhi seeks early release of 159 Indians, consular access for 26 others

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged the biannual lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen held in each other’s custody, with New Delhi urging Islamabad to expedite the release of 159 Indian nationals who have already completed their sentences and to grant consular access to 26 others.
The exchange was done out through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, as part of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access — one of the few functional bilateral mechanisms still in place between the two countries.
Under the pact, both sides share prisoner data twice a year, on January 1 and July 1. Another operational mechanism is the annual exchange of lists of nuclear installations, held every January 1 to prevent attacks on such facilities during hostilities.
India submitted details of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen believed to be Pakistani. Pakistan, in turn, listed 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen believed to be Indian. In a statement, External Affairs Ministry said India has called for the “early release and repatriation” of Indian civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats and missing defence personnel held in Pakistani custody.
New Delhi pressed Islamabad to speed up the repatriation of 159 prisoners and fishermen who have completed their jail terms, and to immediately provide consular access to 26 others believed to be Indian, but who have not yet received access.
India also requested Pakistan to confirm the nationality of 80 individuals in Indian custody who are believed to be Pakistani, but whose return has been delayed due to lack of verification from Islamabad. Pakistan was further urged to ensure the safety and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian detainees.
According to the ministry, Indian efforts have led to the repatriation of 2,661 fishermen and 71 civilian prisoners from Pakistan since 2014 — including 500 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners since 2023.
“India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country,” MEA said.
The bilateral ties nosedived between the neighbours following the April terror attack in Pahalgam, prompting India to impose a series of diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan including the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty.