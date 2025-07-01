India, Pakistan exchange prisoner lists; New Delhi seeks early release of 159 Indians, consular access for 26 others

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged the biannual lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen held in each other’s custody, with New Delhi urging Islamabad to expedite the release of 159 Indian nationals who have already completed their sentences and to grant consular access to 26 others.

The exchange was done out through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, as part of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access — one of the few functional bilateral mechanisms still in place between the two countries.

Under the pact, both sides share prisoner data twice a year, on January 1 and July 1. Another operational mechanism is the annual exchange of lists of nuclear installations, held every January 1 to prevent attacks on such facilities during hostilities.

India submitted details of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen believed to be Pakistani. Pakistan, in turn, listed 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen believed to be Indian. In a statement, External Affairs Ministry said India has called for the “early release and repatriation” of Indian civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats and missing defence personnel held in Pakistani custody.

New Delhi pressed Islamabad to speed up the repatriation of 159 prisoners and fishermen who have completed their jail terms, and to immediately provide consular access to 26 others believed to be Indian, but who have not yet received access.